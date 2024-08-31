Genoa – Andrea Sottil for his debut on the Blucerchiati bench essentially starts from Andrea Pirlo’s last one. The starting lineup that will face Bari at 6pm proposes 10/elevenths of the team that took to the field in Salerno in the last of the former coach, the only change is Vulikic for Veroli in defense. The latest purchase of the market, the goalkeeper Silvestri (he chose the number 33) will go to the stands and will debut in Cosenza when the championship resumes after the break. Over twenty thousand spectators at Marassi who will push Sampdoria towards the first victory of the season. In Bari, all the last three purchases, Simic, Lulic and Falletti, will be on the bench.

The official formations

Sampdoria (3-5-2): Vismara; Bereszynski, Romagnoli, Vulikic; Depaoli, Benedetti, Meulensteen, Bellemo, Ioannou; Coda, Tutino. On the bench: Ravaglia, Riccio, Ferrari, Veroli, Venuti, Yepes, Vieira, Kasami, Barreca, Akinsanmiro, Sekulic, La Gumina. Coach: Sottil

Bari (3-5-2): Radunovic; Pucino, Vicari, Mantovani; Oliveri, Maita, Benali, Maiello, Favasuli; Lasagna, Novakovich. On the bench: Pissardo, De Giosa, Simic, Dorval, Matino, Bellomo, Sgarbi, Manzari, Obaretin, Falletti, Lulic, Lella. Coach: Longo