Genoa – Benedetti in place of the suspended Kasami it is the only change compared to Feralpisalò in Sampdoria's starting line-up against Bari. The midfielder, former player of the match, finds a place among the starters after the first matchday, the away match in Terni, and the subsequent knee injury which forced him to undergo surgery.

In attack, Pirlo gives confidence to the trident Esposito, Verre, De Luca. In Bari the novelty is in defense, Matino at right back and not Dorval, Frabotta on the left.

Andrea Pirlo, Sampdoria coach

Formations

Sampdoria (4-3-2-1): Stankovic; Depaoli, Ghilardi, Gonzalez, Murru; Benedetti, Yepes, Giordano; Esposito, Verre; DeLuca. On the bench: Ravaglia, Conti, Ricci, Stojanovic, Buyla, Panada, Askildsen, Malagrida, Girelli, Delle Monache, Ntanda, La Gumina. All.: Pirlo

Bari (4-3-3): Brenno; Matino, Di Cesare, Vicari, Frabotta; Edjouma, Benali, Maita; Achik, Nasti, Sibilli. On the bench: Pissardo, Dorval, Faggi, Zuzek, Astrologo, Acampora, Bellomo, Ahmetaj, Menez, Aramu, Morachioli. All.: Marino