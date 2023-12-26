Genoa – Only one point between Feralpisalò and Bari but Sampdoria would have deserved more. Here because Andrea Pirlo he appears confident after the 1-1 draw against the Apulians: «Good game – he states at the end of the match – we were tired, we had come from a match played with 10 men three days ago, we knew we didn't have great intensity. We were good at not wanting to lose her. It's a shame for Facundo's naivety, patience was needed, we told ourselves to stay in the game until the end. It also happened in Brescia, you can't venture into that area of ​​the pitch, you pay for your youth.”

Sampdoria ended the first leg in 10th place: «We're not looking at either playoffs or playouts – explains Pirlo – Let's play one game at a time. It's a shame to have lost some points. We had a first part of the championship with many problems, a new team, many young players, many important injuries that took away fundamental players, who would be important for any team. We have had many kids play who were not yet considered ready, now they have improved having gained their experience, we are happy with how we have grown but we know we can do even better. We always aspire to be higher but we have come out of difficult moments with young people at their first experiences wearing an important jersey. Without the two points deducted we would be three points away from the playoffs. We must grow in the details that make the difference, we have lost points for naivety.”

Pirlo continues the analysis: «Personal budget? I'm never completely satisfied, I always want to improve, the goal must always be higher. We needed time to adapt, in B you have to get dirty. The January transfer window? It's always a little more specific, you have to target specific objectives, we'll see what happens, but for now we're happy with the ones we have.”

Absences up front are especially important: «Borini and Pedrola they're important. Pedrola is undergoing treatment, we hope to have him soon when he resumes. Esposito? We knew what a player he was, he is demonstrating all his qualities, he must not be satisfied, he must aspire to play at a high level, without resting on goals but looking at performances. Benedicts? He can play as a midfielder and in the attacking midfield, he will give us a big hand, he has pace and quality.”