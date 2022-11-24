Genoa – “Saturday 26 November, 6.30 pm, under the South”: banners have been hung in several areas of Genoa that remind the Sampdoria fans the appointment for the event scheduled the day after tomorrow in Marassi.

On the social pages of Enzo Tirotta, historical exponent of the Sampdoria fans, a collage has been published with the banners that appeared this morning for the rallying call of the fans, intending to protest against Ferrero, Garrone and the Sampdoria players.

The meeting will be under the South, from there a procession could then leave, directed to Corte Lambruschini, under the headquarters of Sampdoria. The event was scheduled by the Groups of the South on the day in which the interview with former president Massimo Ferrero came out, intending to return to personally deal with Sampdoria and immediately received the support of Federclubs with many supporters also expected from outside Genoa.