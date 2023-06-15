Genoa – “Vidal and Toso watch out for what you’re doing”, is the text of the banner hanging under the Sampdoria headquarters in view of theshareholders’ meeting scheduled for Friday 16 June at 12 in Corte Lambruschini where the club’s headquarters are located.

The warning is directed at Gianluca Vidalthe trustee who manages the trust within which Sampdoria is still encapsulated, e Fabio Tosoappointed by Massimo Ferrero sole director of Sport Spettacolo Holding which in fact still controls Samp pending the closing with Andrea Radrizzani and Matteo Manfredi.

The fear of the fans is that Toso will not show up for the shareholders’ meeting, causing it to be postponed to the second or third call, practically on the same day that Sampdoria should sign up for the championship, ie 20 June.