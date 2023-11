Genoa – The Italian Referees Association has designated the referee it will direct Modena-Sampdoria Saturday afternoon (4.15pm) at the Braglia stadium: Giovanni Ayroldi of Molfetta.

The assistants for the Sampdoria match will be Bahri from Sassari and Cortese from Palermo. The fourth official will be Caldera di Como. Al Var was designated Wonder of Pistoia with Avar Serra of Turin.