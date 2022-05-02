Genoa – Saturday afternoon’s derby is unforgettable for Sampdoria and its supporters. On social media all kinds of photos, cartoons, videos with all kinds of processing are going crazy. Absolute protagonist Audero with his save on the penalty of Criscito.

But the celebrations on the pitch at the end of the match are still imprinted in the eyes of the fans. With the team and managers who went to celebrate the victory together with the South stairwaywith the inevitable traditional team photo in front of the bleachers, to add to the bulletin board.

Sampdoria-Genoa 1-0, Marco Lanna celebrates with the team under the South steps

The entrance of President Lanna, accompanied by his children, was also greeted with a roar.

But the big shot was made by Dr. Baldari, head of the Sampdoria medical area, who first returned to the field together with Lanna and to Panconi (member of the board of directors) for a supplement of celebrations with the steps and then he ran into the locker room to get Audero. She dragged him into the field, the doorman was in his briefs ready to take a shower, to make him pay a further thanks from the South.

Sampdoria-Genoa 1-0: the team doctor, Baldari, drags the goalkeeper Audero under the southern steps

The fans remained in Steps for almost an hour after Maresca’s final whistle, inciting those players who crossed the pitch to exit the Ferraris.

Sampdoria-Genoa 1-0, Bereszynski celebrates with his daughter under the South

Opportunity for Bereszynski to bring her little girl under the South, celebrated as if she had played, and for Gabbiadini to take a photo of her two children, with the Gradinata in the background.

