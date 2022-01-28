Genoa – Yesterday morning Marco Giampaolo at Mugnaini had eyes only for them, the goalkeepers. While the companions “on the move” were being pressed in the gym, Audero and Falcone’s program first envisaged a very heated soccer-tennis challenge in the cage, then a work session with the trainers Lorieri and Battara.

The goalkeepers do not represent a concern for the Sampdoria coach, who arrived at Sampdoria aware of his duty define hierarchies, which in recent weeks have entered a gray area. Audero’s injury in Naples (an injury to the oblique muscle) gave Falcone three chances, well exploited. But now the Italian-Indonesian is back and will be available for the match against Sassuolo, when the championship resumes. Let’s put it this way, if D’Aversa had still been there, probably in the next few days we would have talked about a ballot. In the past, the former Sampdoria coach on a couple of occasions (one in the away match in Turin) had evaluated a change in goal, “loaded” at times also by Ferrero, who could not stifle some criticism (such as a good slice of fans) against Audero.

With Giampaolo, however, the past is reset. The coach does not like, by philosophy, to carry a dualism in goal, he prefers to define the hierarchies from the start. And carry on with his choice. His career tells it. And when he had some doubts, in Turin between Milinkovic and Sirigu, it didn’t work. The feeling is that the owner for him to be Audero. Which he found after three years physically and mentally matured and with a wealth of experience more. That 2018/2019 season, Audero’s first in Sampdoria, had been positive for the young Under 21 goalkeeper, who had offered excellent responses for continuity of performance and who had benefited from having a veteran like Rafael second. Arrived at Sampdoria with the aim of carving out a place as a starter.

But Giampaolo also finds another Falcone after five years, whom he himself had brought to the bench at twenty-one for a handful of matches (together with Krapikas) in the second part of the 2016/2017 season, when Viviano was injured and the ownership was on Puggioni’s shoulders. . Falcone under contract until June 2024 (soon, indeed, he could sign an adjustment) back from an excellent season in Serie B with Cosenza and who in this winter session of the transfer market at the end said “no” to the proposal from Spal which had asked for him on loan up to June. Because his will is to stay at Sampdoria, which had taken him very young from a Roman club (Vigor Perconti), and to play his chances in Serie A. Motivated and determined, he clearly demonstrated this in the last matches as a starter, where he became the protagonist of a series of applause speeches, with special mention for the parade on Vojvoda, against Torino at the Ferraris, with the recall hand.

Ownership in Audero, therefore, but Falcone on the launching pad (and with a super Ravaglia to complete the department staff). The future of the Sampdoria goal will be defined this season, because Audero and Falcone will provide other data to Giampaolo. In any case, the company has never hidden that it considers Audero one of those capital gains pawns and has tried, as it did with other Sampdoria players, to probe the Italian and foreign market for him in this January window. Just being able to count on the solidity and reliability, behind it, of Falcone.

