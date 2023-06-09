Genoa – For Emil Audero there is no vacation. In recent days, the Sampdoria goalkeeper is carrying out the recovery program for the right shoulder injury at Mugnaini, together with the trainer De Bernardin. Just today three months have passed since that absurd slip in training on a plastic shape.

«I actually calculate the time starting from March 22, the day of the operation. I “gnawed” enough, if I really had to get hurt I would have preferred in the game. It was a stupid injury, but it can happen. In training you not only deal with game situations, but also with the pitch and, in this case, the materials».

The memory of those days?

«Professor Porcellini, who operated on me, who told me “I don’t speak to you either as a Sampdoria fan or even as a footballer…”. I already knew where he was going. I immediately understood that the operation would have been the wisest choice. Apart from the fact that conservative therapy would have been complicated, any recurrence could cause me serious damage. I remember remaining silent, “I’m not worried” I replied, “but really inca….o”. Stopping at that moment was a blow. Because we were still in the middle of the championship, with many games ahead and nothing decided in the standings. And then for a more personal matter, I was the captain, I felt that I was giving a hand to my teammates. I needed a few days to metabolize and then I immediately focused on recovery».

Ache?

«Rather a very strong feeling of annoyance. It also depends on the dynamics. In my case the right shoulder had come out and stayed out for a while, after a while it came back inside me, almost by itself, getting me up from lying down. I felt a relief and thought “now I’m back to training”. Yes, bye. For three weeks I kept the brace, but already from the second I started to move. The pains came later, when I worked on recovering full elasticity, that’s the real focus. They operated on me in Bologna and I took care of myself in Forlì, a motorcyclist area in Romagna. They operate a lot of shoulders, but they recover sooner, because being able to put their hands back on the handlebars is enough for them, they don’t need all the flexibility of a goalkeeper. Going for certain angles hurts like hell. Even now”.

At what point is it?

“In my opinion, good. If I were an outfield footballer I would already be eligible for a call-up. But I’m a goalkeeper and I need the shoulder 100%. Tomorrow (today, ed) I’m going back to Forlì for a checkup. For three weeks I have started training gradually on the pitch with the coach De Bernardin, going out, making saves on the ground. Mentally the injury is forgotten. They are downhill, but a downhill where you have to accelerate. I lost some muscle mass by sitting still for almost a month, then in my case it’s more noticeable because I’m not huge. If one looks at me from the outside, he understands, if you go specifically, that I’m not in place yet. Diving is not a problem, but I don’t do plastic flight yet. I will continue to work in Bogliasco, with only one week of vacation at the end of the month, but without interrupting my recovery programme. The goal is to be ready for pickup, if not on day one, then at least during. It is essential to start in the right physical condition».

What do you expect from the future?

«For Sampdoria I think the change of ownership was a sort of liberation not only for the fans, but also for the employees of the headquarters, physiotherapists, warehouse workers… It was clear that one could not work serenely. I know that there are still some steps to be made official, I hope there is a future in keeping with the name of Sampdoria. We have come one step away from catastrophe. All the more reason we need a planned, structured and serious future, Sampdoria is a serious matter. Lately, however, we no longer had this feeling ».

It starts again from Serie B.

«Very difficult, those who don’t know it have to make a mental switch. The difference with the A is really large technically. You have to be prepared to get your pants and shirt dirty, to play a certain type of match, to play in certain fields. If you’re not, take a beating. Long season, short standings. Sampdoria will always be the team to beat, you must always be on track. In B it is not the strongest who wins, but the best equipped one. Talent counts, but the right player for the category matters perhaps more. I did B with Venezia (2017/18) and I also enjoyed it, but it was a different situation and context».

And the future of Audero? He has already been nominated by radio-market …

“They turn pages to me and I read them. I reply, “Obviously everyone else knows everything. I nothing”. Today it is very early to talk about my future. That wouldn’t be right and I don’t have the will. I’m thinking about recovering, I’m also waiting to find out about the plans and ambitions of the new owners. It is normal that the names of Sampdoria players are already circulating now, it is a consequence of the company situation. We’ll see what happens.”