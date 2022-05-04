The goalkeeper, after a difficult season, was very important in the derby, with the save from Criscito’s penalty. The story of the discoverer of Emil, Marco Roccati: “he has charisma and great technical skills. I was at the Ferraris, he thrilled me”

Genoa – Turn negative into positive. The secret is often all there. Emil Audero did it during the season, when he got injured in Naples and then had to come back stronger than before to take back his place after the exploit of his friend Wladimiro Falcone. And he repeated himself in the derby, when he turned Criscito’s possible 1-1 penalty into the “most exciting save of my life”.

