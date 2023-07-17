Livigno – After yesterday’s first test of the season, won 7-0 against the amateurs of the Valtellinese Representative, double working session today for Sampdoria. It started this morning with a session entirely dedicated to athletic training. Differentiated for the usual De Luca, Ricci, Conti and Vieira.

Also apart from Vitale, Leris and Bereszynski. In the afternoon Antonio Barreca will arrive in Livigno, technical counterpart of the Augello operation with Cagliari. The 28-year-old defender has trained with Ranieri’s Cagliari in Asseminello in recent days and therefore should already be ready to join the group.

Radrizzani and Legrottaglie they left Livigno yesterday evening to go to Milan and devote themselves to a series of market events. Mancini, on the other hand, remained in retirement.