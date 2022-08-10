Sampdoria-Atalanta odds, goals from Quagliarella and Muriel, the statistics of the latest matches: what the bookmakers say about the Ferraris match

Missing less and less at the beginning of Serie A. The championship is back and we go on the pitch. Saturday is the turn of Sampdoria-Atalanta: kick-off at Ferraris at 18.30. It will not be the first official match of this season for Giampolo’s team, because the Sampdoria team faced and overtook Reggina in the 32nd of the Italian Cup (1-0, Sabiri’s goal). After a complicated pre-season and Gasperini’s discontent, the Goddess does not want to make a mistake at the debut.

How the teams arrive – The news at Sampdoria are the arrivals of Djuricic from Sassuolo and Gonzalo Villar from Rome. They will be Giampaolo’s reinforcements in the middle of the field. They greeted the various Caprari, Bonazzoli, Thorsby, Yoshida and Ekdal. For the Sampdoria there is a negative trend to reverse: the team has lost all their last four season debuts in Serie A (without scoring any goals). Before this streak, the Ligurians had achieved three successes in a row, the last of which was on 20 August 2017 (2-1 against Benevento). Opposite the situation of Atalanta, who won the four most recent games in their league debut: 13 goals scored (3.3 on average). The pre-season of Zapata and his companions was not good: two defeats with Newcastle and Valencia, just one success against Como. See also Gosens paradox, good signs for Inter from the man with less fuel

Previous – In the 114 total comparisons between Sampdoria and Atalanta, the Sampdoria are ahead in the previous with 47 wins against the 30 won by the Goddess: 37 draws. Gasperini’s team have won their last three matches against their opponents and are unbeaten in six of the recent seven games with Sampdoria A (5W, 1N). The Ferraris taboo remains for Giampaolo’s men: the hosts have collected only one point in their last four home games against Atalanta in the league (0-0 on 10 November 2019), after having remained undefeated in the previous five (4V, 1N).

The point on the odds of Samp – Atalanta – The bookmakers consider Atalanta as favorites for the victory at Ferraris: odds of 1.90 for Snai and Planetwin. The X sign is worth 3.90 for Betfair, 3.65 for Goldbet and Better. While the success of Sampdoria is rated 4.20 by Bet365 and Leovegas. According to last season’s statistics, the two teams are among the top six in the league to have finished more games with over two total goals scored (61% of matches). Over 2.5 is a possible bet at 1.66 for most bookies. Watch out for the numbers: Quagliarella scored 12 goals against Atalanta in Serie A, only against Fiorentina did he score more (14). An attacker’s goal at any time in the match is worth 3.05. Considering the last ten seasons, Muriel is the player who scored the most goals on matchday one (seven), followed by Immobile with six. The Colombian striker is worth 2.43. Also pay attention to the tags. Last season the Pole Bereszynski was among the most booked in Serie A (12): his card in a match is worth 2.80. See also GTWC | Rossi: "I suffered more, but fighting with rivals"

Exact results – It will be the fifth time that the two teams face each other in the opening match. One figure is in favor of Giampaolo’s men, because Sampdoria has never been knocked out in these matches (2V, 2N). Taking a look at the exact results, the 2-2 is worth 13.50 for Novibet, 13 according to Snai and Goldbet. In case of Atalanta success, the 2-1 victory is quoted 8.95 by Novibet, 8.20 by Better and Goldbet. The same result but in favor of the Sampdoria is set at 15 for Bet365, 14 according to Snai and Novibet.

