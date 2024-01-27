There is an illustrious absentee among the 23 called up by Andrea Pirlo for Sampdoria's away match against Cittadella: Valerio Verre. There is an offer from Turkish side Hatayspor for the attacking midfielder, there is an agreement between the two clubs, but the player who is thinking about it has not given his approval. His exit would unlock possible incoming operations for the Doria market with the entry of a defender and an attacker.

For tomorrow's match, Sunday, at Tombolato (4.15pm), to make up for Verre's absence, Pirlo could advance Depaoli in the attacking midfield next to Benedetti, with Stojanovic on the right wing. Giordano should make it in the middle, despite the blow he suffered in training in recent days in Bogliasco.

This the complete list of those called up:

Goalkeepers: Ravaglia, Stankovic, Tantalocchi.

Defenders: Barreca, Depaoli, Ghilardi, Giordano, Gonzaléz, Lotjonen, Murru, Stojanovic.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Benedetti, F. Conti, Girelli, Kasami, Ricci, Yepes.

Attackers: Álvarez, De Luca, Delle Monache, La Gumina, Ntanda.