Genoa – After the sale of Colley to Besiktas and the muscle injury of the newcomer Gunter, Sampdoria could hire a new defender. The right name can be Marios Oikonomou30 years old, Greek defender formerly of Bologna, released after his last adventure in Denmark with Copenhagen.

Oikonomou has been offered in recent days. Today he underwent medical visits in Genoa in view of the possible engagement by the Sampdoria club which is evaluating whether or not to add another element to Stankovic’s squad. Against Inter, the defense behaved very well, even the returning Murillo convinced but the coach has few alternatives available for the rearguard and so, as already done with Jesé for the attack, there could be a new graft for defense.