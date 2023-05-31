Genoa – It was a long, exhausting afternoon of negotiations in Milan. On the one hand Matteo Manfredi of Gestio Capital, on the other Gianluca Vidal and Massimo Ferrero. But a few minutes ago the good news finally arrived: the board of directors (president Lanna, vice president Romei and councilors Panconi and Bosco) received the mandate to proceed the capital increase which was unanimously approved at 21.20. The news that the top management of the club were waiting at the Corte Lambruschini headquarters, where the extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting that had begun on Monday evening just before 8pm had been reopened shortly after 1.30pm.

In the morning Manfredi and Andrea Radrizzani, who did everything to close the operation, had sent a new proposal to Ferrero, with remodulations in favor of the former patron. It hadn’t been enough to avoid a few hours of intense negotiations. But in the end the parties came very close and the final agreement can be glimpsed.

Now the way is paved for the capital increase and the beginning of the new era of Sampdoria, the one Manfredi and Radrizzani, who have already been working on the future organizational chart for days. Unfortunately it was not possible to avoid the penalty in the standings to be served in the next Serie B season, even if the points could be less than 4.