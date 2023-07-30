Genoa – Sampdoria clarifies its position after the appeal presented to Coni against the forced levy of 10% on the parachute (which belongs to the relegated from Serie A) to be passed on as mutuality to the other Serie B clubs. In the press release that comes after the criticisms of the president of the Serie B League Mauro Balata (“that of Sampdoria is a wrong choice”) the legal aspect is separated from what is the line of thought of the Sampdoria club.

Sampdoria, in fact, states that “the use of the Sports Guarantee College at CONI, against the recognition of the 10 percent levy on the parachute quota, has legal origins which pertain to and are consistent with mandatory technicalities dictated by the current state of the restructuring agreement”. In practice, it would be the same debt restructuring procedure envisaged by the Corporate Crisis Code, to render due the attempt to reduce all forms of debt.

But at the same time, the Sampdoria club adds: “These reasons, however, are not related to the investors and majority shareholders Andrea Radrizzani and Matteo Manfredi who have taken charge of a very complicated company situation but who confirm that they have positions and thoughts on this subject that adhere to those of the president of Lega Serie B Mauro Balata”.