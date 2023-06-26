Genoa – The Sampdoria board of directors who steered Sampdoria up to the sale, in a turbulent sea and in the midst of enormous financial difficulties, loses a piece. Antonio Romei has tendered his resignation.

In recent days, investors Manfredi and Radrizzani had confirmed the Sampdoria board of directors “in continuity”, confirming each one’s powers. An interim board of directors, which should probably have arrived at the end of September, when with the approval of the debt restructuring plan there will be “closing” in all respects.

AND the new ownership will appoint a completely self-explanatory board of directors. In these early days, however, each member of the board has carried out reflections on their role in the light of the change of ownership. Romei considered his career complete and therefore resigned.

Romei communicated it with a letter sent to the Board of Directors and to the Board of Statutory Auditors: “I have chosen to take this step, very suffered, believing that with the fulfillment of what is necessary for registration in the championship, my mandate is to be considered exhausted. It was for me an honor and a real enrichment to have worked, together with exceptional people, for this club so special and to have shared with everyone, always with enthusiasm and great tenacity, many satisfactions and also profound disappointments: joys and pains that follow one another and whose alternation constitutes the lifeblood of the most beautiful sport in the world”.

Then Romei concluded: “Sampdoria will remain an indelible page in my life. The passion and sense of responsibility with which I have tried to best honor my role overshadow some bitterness of the last period, not so much for the criticisms that each person who assumes an important role must have the strength to accept , even if often hasty and unfair, as in seeing my work sometimes ignored or exploited. Perhaps having always and only told the truth was good for Sampdoria, it wasn’t for me. But my attachment to our Club with such a prestigious tradition will remain indelible and I know I have worked with great passion and intellectual honesty”.