Genoa – Ten days after the letter with the blank bullet sent to the Sampdoria headquarters, this morning in the headquarters of Lambruschini court a second anonymous letter arrived, this time apologizing: “I apologize to everyone, to Messrs. Garrone and Ferrero for the offense and the stupid and wicked intimidation, to Uc Sampdoria and its fans” writes the anonymous who signs “an exasperated and sincerely repentant fan”. “I made a mistake and I regret it painfully, I thought I’d make a joke and instead I made a great … his wonderful fans, unnecessarily escalating spirits at a time when serenity and unity are needed instead, come what may.” A letter entirely in capital letters but written in pen, unlike the felt-tip pen used in the threat letter, which is now being examined by Digos and forensic investigators who will have to evaluate whether it is really the same author.