Genoa – Sam Lammers he finished this morning’s training session in Bogliasco early due to a blow to his ankle: the Dutchman’s conditions will be evaluated starting tomorrow in view of Sunday afternoon’s match against Salernitana. Certainly, in attack, Stankovic will have to do without Gabbiadini, who is disqualified while Quagliarella is recovered.

In defense, second group training for Gunter, also available for the match against Salernitana. However, they do not recover Murillo, Djuricic and Ilkhan who once again took part in a differentiated session today like Andrea Conti, who turned 29 yesterday. Friday new morning session at the Mugnaini.