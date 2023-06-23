Genoa – The Serie B 2023/2024 calendar, which will be presented in Como at Villa Olmo on 11 July, will bring with it an important novelty, approved by the Lega di B assembly: for the first time it will be asymmetrical. As in the last Serie A season, also in the next Serie B tournament, in which Sampdoria and Spezia will take part, the matches of the second round will not mirror those of the first leg. The Assembly also ruled that it will not be played during international breaks and has confirmed the boxing day of December 26th which in the last season recorded the audience record and fourth place in the ranking of days with the most viewers.

The winter break is scheduled from 27 December to 12 Januarywith the first day of return established on 13 January, I also decided on the midweek shifts: Tuesday 29 August, Tuesday 26 September, Tuesday 26 December, Tuesday 27 February and Wednesday 1 May as well as Easter Monday, Monday 1 April 2024. The championship will start on Saturday 19 August and will end on Friday 10 May 2024.

The Assembly unanimously reaffirmed the need to protect the 20-team format, recalling how this season Lega B has been the protagonist of initiatives that have led to new, more restrictive regulations at the Federation at the time of registration in the name of protecting the principle of fair competition. A precision with clear reference to the cases of risk-registration of Lecco and Reggina and any repechage.