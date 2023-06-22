Genoa – Sampdoria and Spezia will have to deal with the rules governing the Serie B championship, specified in the Self-Regulatory Code. Compared to Serie A there are minimal differences in some aspects and a little more incisive for others. Starting with the economic incentives for those who use young people the most.

We start from the amount of wages, which cannot exceed 24 million gross: Samp are now above (about 27), Spezia are just below (22). If the threshold is exceeded, the excess amount must be guaranteed with a surety. And give regulation of roses. There are three lists. The “A” includes those born before 31 December 1999, a maximum of 18 can be entered, the list varies only during the transfer period (subsequently only any free agents). The “B” is that of the Under 23s, born from 1 January 2000 onwards, without limits and modifiable at any time of the season. And then the “C”, the possibility of having two “flag players”. That is, regardless of age, they have been registered for the same club for at least four consecutive seasons, in Samp this is the case for example of Gabbiadini, Quagliarella and Audero and in Spezia of Gyasi, Bastoni and Salva Ferrer.

Compared to Serie A the number of players in the squad changes on the day of the match, from 26 to 23, while the possibility of making five changes remains unchanged, spread in three slots. The additional bench is also reduced, going from eight elements to five. While you will have to give up the “goal line technology”, but there is a “goal line camera”. Obviously the days of the race change, most of the matches will be concentrated on Saturday, with encroachments on Friday, Sunday and Mondaywith variable hours. Frosinone, for example, who won the last championship, took to the field 4 times at 8.45pm, seven times at 8.30pm, once at 6pm, ten times at 4.15pm, five times at 3pm and eleven times at 2pm. will be drawn in mid-July, this year in Como, we are talking about four or five midweek rounds.

The B involves a drastic reduction in revenues, see television rights and box office. Only partially compensated by the “parachute B”, around 25 million net for both Sampdoria and Spezia, both being in “band C”, i.e. having participated in three of the last four seasons of A.

The use of young players in matches is instead directly connected to the so-called “mutuality”, ie the contribution that the B receives from the A and which should be around 80 million in total. 45% of this treasure will be attributed to clubs based precisely on the playing time of young people. In short, discrete numbers dance. Just from this season the rules have changed: contributions only to those who will use Italian players with a difference between the Under 21s (the figure will increase) and the Under 23s (decrease). With a minimum requirement that should be confirmed of at least 900 minutes overall during the regular season. «Fagioli and Gatti are only the last two of a series of young players that B has brought to the big stage – explained Balata, president of Lega B – without forgetting that we have the highest number of players called up for the Under 21s in Europe according to UEFA . The change was decided precisely for encourage even more clubs to invest in young Italians. But these interventions need systemic support, including regulatory support, to support those clubs that value our talents in a high-level championship like Serie B». Last season, the teams that used the most Under 23s were Spal, Cosenza, Frosinone (he played for half-time players born in 2000 onwards), Ascoli and Südtirol. Of the 91 newcomers in B, 91 were Under 23, 77 are Italian.

Taking into consideration the current squads of Sampdoria and Spezia, which will obviously be remodulated by the summer transfer market, to date the Sampdoria players born from 1 January 2000 onwards are Tantalocchi, Yepes, Malagrida, Paoletti, Montevago, Gerbi, Saio, Sepe, Somma, Ercolano, D’Amico, Stoppa, Metljka, Benedetti, Trimboli, Giordano, Di Stefano, Bontempi, Aquino, Delle Monache and Vitale. Among whites instead Holm, Sanca, Strelec, Zovko, Cipot, Krollis, Kornvig, Colombini, Bertola, Serpe, N’gbesso, Gabelli and Podgoreanu. They must be evaluated with particular attention and those who deserve it must be confirmed and played as much as possible.