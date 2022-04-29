Blucerchiati and rossoblù arrive at the challenge as unsafe with serious problems in attack. The examples and recipes of past markers to find the cure. Cassano: «We need bravado». President Lanna: «Scoring is a dream». Damiani: «A question of serenity». Francioso: “It is possible with everyone’s help”

On the ranking position of Sampdoria And Genoa their modest offensive dangerousness index is also having an impact, which manifests itself concretely in the difficulty in scoring goals. Overall, the Sampdoria team scored 41 goals in 34 matches, fourteenth in the league, an average of 1.2 per game. Disastrous the balance of Genoa, last with 25 (2 less than Venice, penultimate), and an average of 0.7.

