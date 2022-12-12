Genoa – Filip Djuricic he joined the Sampdoria team in training camp in Turkey. The Serbian attacking midfielder, fresh from the World Cup, had already said goodbye to his teammates in Bogliasco last Monday, on the occasion of the test against Primavera and arrived in Kadriye on Sunday evening. Today Djuricic underwent the first training session, differentiated, like Villar (tired but recovering) the Conti-Winks duo, both struggling with their respective recovery programs. And Bereszynski is expected on Thursday the 15th, also engaged in Qatar with Poland while Sabiri’s Morocco will play the semifinal against France the day after tomorrow.

After the 5-1 victory over the South Africans of TS Galaxy, Sampdoria will play the second friendly on Thursday against Vincenzo Montella’s Adana Demirspor (at the New Adana Stadium, 3.30 pm Italian time, live Dazn) which in the Turkish Super Lig is in third place behind Fenerbahce and Galatasaray. Today the fourth friendly match of the Turkish training camp was also made official: on Thursday 23 December Stankovic’s team will face Kaysar, Kazakh second division, at the Calista Sports Center at 1pm Italian time.

Monday December 19, the third friendly will see Sampdoria against Dinamo Dresden, third German series, again in Kadriye at 3.30 pm Italian time, with live TV on Dazn. After the match against Galaxy, today the team was divided between the field and the pool, for a regenerating session. A double training session is scheduled for tomorrow.