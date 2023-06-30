Genoa – “Humility”, indicated by Nicola Legrottaglie as the founding value of the new Sampdoria course. AND the “we must dream”, pronounced by Andrea Pirlo to remember to always aim for the maximum. Radrizzani-Manfredi’s Sampdoria wants to restart from the mix drawn up by the director of the technical area and by the coach: the ability to immediately immerse themselves in the battle climate of Serie B, awareness of the starting point after having come close to failure but also the strength to aim high «because if you don’t dream you won’t go on».

After the first choices and the presentation, now we have to build Sampdoria that will face the championship. Given the dramatic nature of the club’s situation, an immediate return to Serie A cannot be promised. But there is the desire to restore “cheerfulness with an attacking kick” even within the context of a “sustainable project”. The first step is to find an economic-financial balance. For example by reducing the amount of wages, too high for B, an objective on which work has already begun.

As Legrottaglie pointed out, summer is long. This first phase will be dedicated to evaluating who is already in the squad, who will return from loans. But obviously we are already activating for the incoming market, looking above all for many Under 23s. Waiting to see on the pitch what Sampdoria will be like at Pirlo, there are already some guidelines. The basic form should be the Master’s favourite, the 4-3-3. But Pirlo himself at Juve and Fatih Karagumruk has shown that he knows how to adapt to the men available. And a possible variant could be the 4-2-3-1.

Between the posts, despite Audero’s willingness to stay, it is very difficult to hypothesize his stay: there are many A clubs interested (there is also Inter) and with an offer of 10 million it will be impossible to say no. We will try, in case, to keep Falcone, which in B, as said by the ex Viviano “is a luxury”. The basic idea is this, but he too has admirers and in the event of a very advantageous offer, he could turn to a third goalkeeper.

In defense, there is not much left. For Murillo it is the consensual resolution, as with Djuricic. Ferrari returns, appreciated in Cremona, but his salary is high for B (same problem for Murru and Conti, always out last year). Amione continues to send messages of love, he has returned to Genoa these days, but it will be tough to get him back on loan from Verona who could try to get Depaoli back. Bereszynski also returns to the right but his farewell seems obvious. Augello would gladly be on the left but for him too it depends on the offers (there is Cagliari) and Giordano may have space on his return from Ascoli. Pirlo’s ideal centre-back must combine the ability to cover large spaces and play the ball: Baniya, born in 1999, Italian with a father from Benin and a Turkish mother, exploded with him at Fatih. But the Maestro trained him all too well, now Baniya has an appetite for half of Serie A, seeing him at Sampdoria would be a coup.

Pirlo’s other protégé was Levent Mercan, 22 years old, Turkish-German, attacking midfielder transformed into an excellent left-footed winger, who the new Blucerchiato would gladly retrain. In Pirlo’s DNA there is an eye for young players, the courage to launch them (see Frabotta at Juve) and the intuition for the change of role that changed his life with Mazzone. The coach prefers to have quality midfielders “because they make you play better but you also need dynamism and anger”. It’s Benedetti’s sketch, La Spezia midfielder returning from Bari: Sampdoria is betting on it a lot. While Vieira, whom Radrizzani had at Leeds, could have a chance to relaunch in training camp. Verre in B is also a security but the salary is high. Leris also did well in Serie A, but he has a market, it won’t be easy to keep him.

In front of Samp already has a man who can make the difference: Gabbiadini. Having overcome the knee injury and with a left like his, double figures are guaranteed. Manolo would gladly stay, even extending his contract to spread his salary, but Ranieri’s Cagliari are pressing. Among the young players, the return of Di Stefano from Gubbio and above all Delle Monache, an Insigne winger who exploded in the season finale with Zeman, will be carefully evaluated. Bohemian who in Pescara exalted the Tunisian attacking midfielder Rafia, from the Juve school, appreciated by Pirlo in black and white, by setting him back. For the centre-forward we are looking for a weight bomber. One in Lucca, who likes it but is now close to Udinese. At Fatih, Pirlo praised Diagne (23 goals), a Senegalese who grew up in Italy, who moved from Juve as a boy: he is released but is non-EU (although in theory he could take an Italian passport) and is in the crosshairs of wealthy Arab clubs. At home for now there are Montevago, in light of the U20 World Cup, and De Luca, 10 goals with Perugia two years ago: if the knee problems are overcome, it could be useful.