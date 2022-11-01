Genoa – All in 7 days. Three games to try to treat yourself to a more serene World Cup break, at least for what concerns the field. Fiorentina next Sunday in Marassi (3 pm), then Turin on Wednesday away (8.45 pm) and again at Ferraris on Saturday direct clash with Lecce (6 pm) before the Serie A stop.

When he arrived at Sampdoria, Dejan Stankovic has set the first objective: “To reach the World Cup break outside the relegation zone”. For now the Sampdoria with the Serbian coach have abandoned the last position. And now Deki has the opportunity to hit the first goal. To succeed he will have to get the most out of Sampdoria in a very challenging but not impossible triptych.

Four points in 4 races, three away (Bologna, Cremonese, Inter), one at home (Rome): Stankovic made his debut with a tough schedule but, beyond the performances provided, he came out with a decent booty. In the next three, however, to leave the red zone you have to further raise the average points and take home 5-6. And to succeed, after dispelling the taboo-victory at Zini, it will be essential to find the 3 points also in Marassi.

At Ferraris, this season, Sampdoria won only in the Italian Cup, on his debut against Reggina, with Giampaolo and on penalties against Ascoli, with Stankovic. In the league the last joy dates back to May 16, right against the viola, next rivals to Marassi. That day, with the salvation already won the night before thanks to the results of the rivals, a sparkling Samp was seen: freed from all fear, Doria crashed a Fiorentina 4-1 in search of the pass for Europe. There was an atmosphere of celebration, between the debut of the Legends and the fans happy for safety and ready to make the “funeral” at Genoa, who slipped into B.

That day everyone hoped not to have to suffer like last year, and that by the summer the sale of the club would materialize. So far it has gone differently, suffering has also accompanied the start of this season but with Fiorentina, Toro and Lecce, Doria can try to regain a piece of serenity. And the importance of the triptych is clear not only to Stankovic but to the entire locker room as shown by Villar’s post-Inter message: «Let’s take the positive and now immediately try to score points in these 3 matches before the break. Thanks to the fans for always being with us ».

In these two days of rest, Deki recharged his batteries in Belgrade where yesterday he met the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and gave him a Sampdoria shirt with the number 1.

Today the coach will be in Bogliasco to guide the recovery. So far Stankovic has shown a ferocious belief in the chances of salvation. “I believe it,” he repeats after each race. “And if they don’t give up our fans, we can’t do it, not even by an inch.”

Even after the knockout with Inter, he stressed that he had glimpsed positive things but at the same time he is asking more and more “courage, concentration, cunning“. The coach wants an increasingly intense, aggressive and combative Sampdoria. In fourth from last place there is now Lecce, the last rival before the break: overtaking can be tried but until Empoli they are all still involved in the fight.

Of course, the championship is long, from January there will be 23 matches and last year’s Salernitana teaches that anything is possible. But closing out of the red zone would have enormous weight also from a psychological point of view. It would make it possible to experience the break and retreat in Turkey with more peace of mind, hoping for good news on the corporate front.

Fiorentina and Toro are returning from heavy successes with Spezia and Milan. And Lecce lost to Juve but struggling. It will not be easy. But in 7 days, everything can change. Of course, we will have to manage the forces well but it is not even the time to do too many calculations. Whoever gets off to a good start is half the battle: starting well with Fiorentina is essential.