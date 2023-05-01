Genoa – The confrontation between Dejan Stankovic and the Sampdoria management announced on Sunday evening by the coach at the end of the defeat in Florence, he shared the will to move forward together. The coach took stock of the situation with president Lanna (who left Franchi 20 minutes from the end), who had chosen him and strongly wanted him in October to replace Giampaolo, and with sporting director Baldini.

Stankovic will still be the day after tomorrow (Tuesday 2 May) to sit on the Sampdoria bench in the match against Turin at the Ferraris in the last midweek round of this championship.