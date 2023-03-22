The Lega Serie A has communicated the dates of the advances and postponements from the 30th to the 32nd day of the championship. For the Sampdoria club, the dates and times of the next two matches remain unchanged: Roma-Sampdoria will be played on Sunday 2 April at the Olimpico at 18, while Sampdoria-Cremonese is scheduled for Saturday 8 April at 16.30.

Here are the other games:

30th day: Lecce-Sampdoria (Sunday 16 April 2023, 12.30, live DAZN/Sky)

Matchday 31: Sampdoria-Spezia (Saturday 22 April 2023, 8.45 pm, live DAZN/Sky)

32nd day: Fiorentina-Sampdoria (Sunday 30 April 2023, 18.00, live DAZN)