The Serie B League has communicated the calendar dates of the second round with the advances and postponements from the 20th to the 28th matchday of the championship. Below are the matches for Sampdoria who, after the championship break, will restart against Venezia on Sunday 14 January.

20th Venice vs Sampdoria (Sunday 14 January 2024, 4.15 pm)

21st Sampdoria vs Parma (Friday 19 January 2024, 8.30 pm)

22nd Cittadella vs Sampdoria (Sunday 28 January 2024, 4.15 pm)

23rd Sampdoria vs Modena (Saturday 3 February 2024, 4.15 pm)

24th Pisa vs Sampdoria (Saturday 10 February 2024, 4.15 pm)

25th Sampdoria vs Brescia (Saturday 17 February 2024, 4.15 pm)

26th Cosenza vs Sampdoria (Friday 23 February 2024, 8.30 pm)

27th Sampdoria vs Cremonese (Tuesday 27 February 2024, 8.30 pm)

28th Feralpisalò vs Sampdoria (Sunday 3 March 2024, 4.15 pm)