Genoa – “UC Sampdoria announces that it has temporarily acquired the rights to the player’s sports performances from SSC Napoli Nikita Contini (born in Cerkasy, Ukraine, on May 21, 1996). The goalkeeper has signed an economic contract until June 30, 2023 “. The club writes it on his website.

