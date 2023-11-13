Genoa – Change of gear. Clear, surprising. From one stop to another, the crucial turning point was the 1-1 draw in Ascoli. Not spectacular, but suffered, desired. In the first 8 matchdays, Sampdoria had put together 5 points (0.62 per game) average from relegation. Sampdoria in the last 5, from the draw with Picchio onwards, has scored 10, 2 per game, a playoff pace. The sum is not 15 but 13 points, due to the two penalties. But the result is still a Doria finally out of the red zone, 14th, on par with Brescia who however have one race less.

The wounds of the difficult start are fresh. Andrea Pirlo maintains maximum balance. And it’s good. “Now we’re thinking game by game, then in a little while we’ll see where we are and decide what to do.” At the same time, the coach exhorts his team: «We haven’t done anything yet, but now we have achieved physical and mental tranquility. Let’s continue like this.” And if Sampdoria were to really continue like this, then yes, one could dream. Twenty-five days to the end of the championship: maintaining the average maintained from Ascoli onwards they would close at 63 points. And from 2013/2014 onwards, the season in which the current Serie B formula was launched, 63 points have always been enough to participate in the playoffs except in 2015/16, when Virtus Entella finished ninth with 64 points.

A good slice of the future was at stake in Ascoli Pirlo. To make up for the absences he launched an unprecedented 3-5-2, Sampdoria did not shine but remained standing. Then came the liberating 2-0 against Cosenza, with the inauguration of the 4-3-2-1 which gave new balance. The final defeat in Bolzano and the collapse of Salerno in the Italian Cup, in an environment marked by the many disappointments of recent years, had made people fear the remake of a film already seen too many times. And instead, at the most critical moment, two convincing victories, in crescendo: Palermo at home and Modena away. Loaded with points and self-esteem against teams fighting for Serie A. Confirmation of what Pirlo reiterated even after the most bitter defeats: «We have nothing less than the others».

In the last 5 days only Cremonese and Venezia have scored more points than Doria: 12. Now tBetween Samp and eighth-placed Cosenza there are 6 points and five middle rivals. But to continue dreaming, the path is obligatory: maintain the humility and hunger seen above all in the last two races. Because in B the gap between first and last is hyper-thin. And the soul, the team spirit make the difference more than ever.

In the meantime it’s right to enjoy the positive aspects. After Ascoli, Sampdoria has dispelled important taboos. He won at Marassi after 7 months. He achieved two consecutive championship successes after two years. He kept three clean sheets out of five despite absences in defence. The defensive outfit, the result of greater solidity even in the middle of the pitch, is decisive. In the first 8 matchdays and in the last 5, Samp scored the same number of goals: 7. But the difference in those conceded is striking: from 12 they went down to 4.

The physical condition is growing. Little by little Pirlo will recover important pieces, starting with Murru and Benedetti while Pedrola will require a little more patience. And then there is the January transfer market to try to improve the squad. We are waiting for the FIGC to make it clear what the margins within which we can operate will be. But even among the free agents, there is no shortage of opportunities, like Soriano, who has just returned to live in Genoa: the former Doria player is working to put a knee problem that has been holding him back for some time behind him but in January he would like to get back into the game .