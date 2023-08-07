Genoa – Blucerchiata accelerated for Estanis Pedrola: Sampdoria are one step away from Spanish winger Barcelona B, who will turn 20 on 24 August. There is an agreement in principle for a loan with the right to buy for 3 million and a counter-buy for 7 for the Blaugrana with the right to 50% of any subsequent sale. The closing of the deal with Pedrola is expected during the day and could soon arrive in Genoa.

The negotiation for Gonzalo Abrego is more complicatedArgentine midfielder born in 2000: Godoy Cruz has rejected the offer from Sampdoria, the player wants to come to Europe but there is Cremonese which would offer better conditions to his club.

For goal, Audero is always outgoing with Lazio (who sell Maximiano to Almeria) and Inter (hunting for a deputy Sommer) who could make an offer shortly. To replace Italian-Indonesian, in addition to Berisha (Turin), Inter likes Filip Stankovicson of the former Sampdoria coach and there is the hypothesis Sirigu, released but recovering from a serious injury.