Sampdoria

The head of the youth sector looks back on the last season: “Considering the general difficulties we are satisfied. The salvation obtained with Tufano is worth the playoffs of the previous two years. As many as 6 debuts in Serie A with Stankovic from our Primavera team and many players on loan have done well, starting with Benedetti and Delle Monache”

Valerio Arrichiello

2 minute read