Bogliasco – Lots of Sampdoria supporters gathered at the Mugnaini field for Sampdoria’s first training session of the season. Choirs of encouragement for Andrea Radrizzani, who arrived in Bogliasco together with Marco Lanna. “This fan base deserves an A,” said Radrizzani.

Andrea Pirlo has 30 pre-called up for the blucerchiati’s first phase of the season. At the meeting we were absent Bartosz Bereszynski and Mehdi Léris who, returning from their commitments with their respective national teams, will enjoy a few additional days of rest. The two will join their teammates from Saturday 15 July directly in Livigno, site of the summer training camp that the Sampdoria group will reach by bus on the afternoon of Wednesday 12 July.