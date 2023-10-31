Genoa – A Cup (Italy) full of pride. It is not the priority and cannot be. Because Sampdoria has to deal with an increasingly delicate league table, many injured players and an upcoming championship match that is difficult and must not be missed on Saturday at Marassi against Palermo. But the tonight’s match at Arechi, against Salernitana (6pm, live TV on Italia 1) it cannot even be ignored. Indeed, she must be honored as we must do every time she wears the Blucerchiati shirt. And in some ways she should be considered an opportunity. Immediate chance for redemption after the defeat against Sudtirol which still stings. And an opportunity to show off for those who have so far found less space, especially between midfield and attack where a significant turnover is looming.

Round of 32 of the Italian Cup, one-off challenge, whoever wins finds Juventus in the round of 16. In the previous round Salernitana and Sampdoria eliminated Ternana and Sudtirol respectively. South Tyroleans who displeased Borini and his teammates on Saturday. After Druso’s scorching finish, complete with expulsion, Andrea Pirlo will be disqualified for Saturday’s match against Eugenio Corini’s Palermo. But tonight in Salerno he will be regularly on the bench against his friend-rival Superpippo Inzaghi.

Doria in the slums of Serie B, Salernitana last in Serie A. For both the primary objective is to get back on track in the championship. And then the Granata are also awaited by a challenge with very high stakes: Napoli arrives on Saturday, there is the Campania derby. However, at the same time, tonight the two teams will be able to play free from the waste of a disappointing start to the season.

Yesterday morning Samp carried out the finishing touches in Bogliasco. In the early afternoon the departure for Naples was delayed by about half an hour: the booked charter had difficulty landing at Cristoforo Colombo due to bad weather. But then everything went smoothly and Samp reached the hotel where the pre-match retreat was located in Mercato San Severino, just outside Salerno.

Pirlo seems inclined to confirm the 4-3-2-1 seen against Cosenza and Sudtirol. Between the posts it will be Ravaglia’s turn. In defense, Stojanovic, Murru and Barreca are still out as well as the long-term patient Ferrari. Pirlo could confirm the Depaoli, Ghilardi, Gonzalez, Giordano quartet. Among the 23 players called up, there are two Primavera players born in 2005: the Spanish centre-back Buyla and the left-back Langella. Between the two there is a better chance to play for the former, already on the bench for the last two matches. There is also Conti, who however hasn’t played for a year: it’s unlikely that the coach would risk him from the 1st minute.

A massive turnover between midfield and attack is possible instead, where only Benedetti and Pedrola are missing. In the director’s department, important signals are expected from Ricci who is a former player at Arechi, who joined in 2017/18. In the initial plans, the former Fatih was supposed to be the fulcrum of the Sampdoria midfield, but his recovery from form after the muscle injury suffered in Turkey is proving to be taking longer than expected. Yepes has earned Pirlo’s trust but the better Ricci would be an important asset.

The two from Brescia could act alongside him today Girelli and Panada who could make his debut as a starter. Up front the focus is on De Luca, who entered well into his home stadium in Bolzano. Behind him is La Gumina and Askildsen favored over Delle Monache, with the Norwegian who could alternatively play for a place as midfielder with Panada. At least initially, Borini, Vieira and the other starting players should be spared, with possible use during the ongoing match if the match takes a positive turn, to attempt a coup against Arechi. The offensive department will also be under special observation. Pirlo believes a lot in Esposito even if the Under 21 striker is still out of action. Gumina and especially De Luca, with a good performance in the Italian Cup, can try to relaunch themselves also from a championship perspective.

On the Salernitana front, Inzaghi could focus on 4-3-3. The alternative is the 3-4-2-1 seen at Marassi against Genoa. A lot of turnover is likely for the Granata too but there will also be some starters, like Gyomber, suspended in the league and one between Mazzocchi and Bradaric on the left. Costil will certainly be between the posts. In attack, Inzaghi wants to try to revitalize Simy who will find space from the start or during the match.