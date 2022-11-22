Genoa – Sunday 27 November at 6pm, al Cinema The Space at the Magazzini del Cotone, the docufilm “The warm season” will be screened as a preview, based on the book of the same name written by the Sampdoria players who took part in the Scudetto race in the 1990/1991 championship.

The presence of the “goal twins”, Gianluca Vialli e Roberto Mancini, current coach of the national team.