Belek – Sampdoria’s afternoon training at the Calista Sports Center in Belek has also ended. The program has foreseen a first phase dedicated to tacticsin particular to the development of offensive actions and then a series of matches on a reduced pitch in total 4 each of 6 minutes.

Sampdoria, tactical exercises during training in Turkey



The victory went to the blue team 2 to 1. First goal by Montevago, equalizer from a penalty won and kicked by Trimboli and decisive Ferrari goal on the counterattack on an assist from Verre. Satisfied coach Stankovic who congratulated everyone. Bereszynski is also in the group. Differentiated for Winks. Always stayed in the Colley, Conti and Contini hotels.



A fiery red sky greets Sampdoria after days of clouds and rain

Tomorrow just one workout, in the morning.