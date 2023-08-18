Genoa – I am 24 players called up by Andrea Pirlo for the away match against Ternana. Leris is missing from the list, who goes to England to Stoke City and Vieira struggling with fatigue.

The blucerchiati list for Terni

Goalkeepers: Ravaglia, Stankovic, Tantalocchi.

Defenders: Aquino, Barreca, Bereszynski, Depaoli, Ferrari, Ghilardi, Giordano, Murru.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Benedetti, Malagrida, Panada, Paoletti, Verre, Yepes.

Forwards: De Luca, Delle Monache, Di Stefano, La Gumina, Pedrola, Stoppa.