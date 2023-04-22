Genoa – I am twenty-two players called up by the Sampdoria coach, Dejan Stankovic, for tonight’s Ligurian match at Marassi (8.45 pm) against Spezia. He doesn’t recover the bruised Nuytinck who has only worked out in the gym in the last few days. In addition to the disqualified Sabiri, out Audero, Conti, De Luca, Pussetto and Yepes.

Goalkeepers: Ravaglia, Tantalocchi, Turk.

Defenders: Amione, Augello, Gunter, Murillo, Murru, Oikonomou, Zanoli.

Midfielders: Cuisance, Djuricic, Ilkhan, Léris, Malagrida, Paoletti, Rincón, Winks.

Forwards: Gabbiadini, Lammers, Quagliarella, Rodríguez.