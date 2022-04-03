Giovinco is not among the squads for the match against Roma

Genoa – There are 22 Sampdoria players called up by Marco Giampaolo for the match between Sampdoria and Roma coached by Josè Mourinho, scheduled this afternoon at the Ferraris (6 pm).

Stay out of Albin Ekdal still held back by plantar fasciitis. In addition to the Swede, Sebastian is also missing Giovinco (calf) and Andrea Accounts (left knee) in addition to Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini that the respective recovery process continues: the Dane expects to return to the field by the end of the season, with the derby at the beginning of May in his sights.

