Over 200 Sampdoria fans gathered in front of the court of Genoa, under the watchful eyes of the police, on the occasion of the hearing before the civil judge Paolo Gibelli to discuss the emergency appeal presented by the former patron Massimo Ferrero against the new owners of Sampdoria. Ferrero is in Genoa but may not appear in court, just as the current owner of the blucerchiata company Andrea Radrizzani will not appear



00:14