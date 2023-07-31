12,000 season tickets have been renewed in first refusal by Sampdoria fans for the next Serie B championship which closes tonight, Monday 31 July, at midnight. After the more than nine thousand passes with which the South Staircase was used up, the second phase in pre-emption for Yours, North Staircase and Tribuna is also coming to an end.

The Let’s start again campaign continues: from 10am tomorrow, Tuesday 1 August, Sampdoria supporters will be able to subscribe to a new 2023/24 season ticket for the Tribuna, Distinti and Gradinata Nord of the “Ferraris” stadium. In order to avoid queues and inconvenience at SampCity or in the Ticketone authorized offices, the Sampdoria club “as always invites you to favor the online method”.

On the official website of Sampdoria you can find details on methods, prices and promotions of the 2023/24 season ticket campaign.