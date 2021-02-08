Jorge Sampaoli wants to sign for Olympique de Marseille and Olympique de Marseille wants Jorge Sampaoli. This was confirmed by RMC Sport a few minutes ago, a prestigious French information outlet on the transfer market and which ensures that the Santa Fe coach’s environment has assured him that the current Atlético Mineiro coach wants to go to French football.

However, RMC Sport reports that Marseille has not yet entered into negotiations with the coach on contractual and financial terms. Sampaoli wants to finish the Brazilian championship with Atlético Mineiro, which ends on February 26, and then he would sit down to negotiate with the historic Frenchman.

The only one The possibility that Sampaoli can be moved away from OM is time, as he will wait until the end of February It could be decisive for the Marseille team in their aspirations in the Ligue 1 classification. Even so, the Argentine continues to be Longoria’s priority to replace Villas-Boas on the bench.