







At a press conference, the Argentine coach returned to the competition between Steve Mandanda and Pau Lopez. He also explained the importance of rotation in modern football.

Right now, one of the hot topics on Canebire is the competition between Steve Mandanda and Pau Lopez. Some compete for all positions while others consider the Olympian goalkeeper to be unbeatable. At a pre-match press conference, Jorge Sampaoli quickly returned to this situation: “It was thought that Pau Lopez had to play these matches, to judge him. Time will tell if there will be any changes. This will be decided according to internal competition and according to each meeting.“

The sequence of matches leads the OM coach to turn, believing that it is impossible to win a match if the players are not physically at the top: “You have to be 100%. In today’s football, it’s impossible to be good when you’re not 100%. We will see tomorrow which players are in good condition. Rotation will be required. Every game is a challenge for us, we have to make the best decisions for the team.”

He also took the opportunity to justify the absence of Jordan Amavi in ​​recent matches: “Amavi suffered an injury which made him miss the last few matches. There was this choice of system. We will see if he can be there tomorrow to play against Rennes. There will be rotations to do.”