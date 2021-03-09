As soon as Jorge Sampaoli’s arrival at Olympique de Marseille became official, France Football magazine compared him with Marcelo Bielsa, the current Leeds coach who had a good time at the club between 2014 and 2015, and titled “El Loco 2”.

For this reason, a few days after his debut in French football, Sampaoli gave a press conference in France, in which he was in charge of remarking that he did not come to be a disciple of Marcelo Bielsa or copy his methods, although he also recognized that he sees it as a source of inspiration.

Sampa, in his first practice. Photo: EFE / EPA / GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO.

“Bielsa is a reference for many, I feel close to him in the game, but I will not try to be like him. I will do it my way, without imitating it. There are idols impossible to imitate“said Sampa, who was in charge of his first training session on Monday.

And he added: “We began to evaluate the group to be able to make decisions in the short and long term. The philosophy is to project ourselves forward and not towards our field. The objective is to implement a philosophy of the game, we have to find the fundamentals, the rhythm, the desire. We have proposed tools to get the team out of this bad time. We want to make players adhere to our philosophy of the game. Some will be able to adapt quickly, others will not. Our role is to convince and seduce the group. “

The Casildense will direct his first game against Brest, this Saturday at 1:00 p.m. (Argentine time) on the 29th date of Ligue 1, which has Olympique in eighth position. In addition, he will be the coach of the Argentines Darío Benedetto and Leonardo Balerdi.