Ignacio Fernández’s tears after the elimination of River in the Copa Libertadores against Palmeiras announced what was presumed: it was the last game of the left-handed midfielder dressed as a millionaire. Coach Marcelo Gallardo was also aware of the situation and gave him a deep hug goodbye. Nacho He will not play in River anymore, he leaves. As much as the leaders of the Núñez cast still point out that there are no formal offers for the midfielder and that he is still a club player, the information that comes from Brazil is overwhelming: he will sign for 3 seasons with Atlético Mineiro.

Nacho Fernández is a weakness for Jorge Sampaoli: he had asked for it in the last pass market and he also wanted it when he directed Santos, in 2019. The sale will be made at 8 million dollars for 100 percent of the pass and River would have close to 6 million clean (he owns 70% of the card, 25% is from Gymnastics and the remaining 5 from the footballer himself).

“I am not financially saved. I had to make the big leap, I signed a good contract with River just last year. Now I am a little calmer, more comfortable, but if an offer arrives it will be analyzed,” he had warned Nacho in October of last year. And he added: “From Europe they will not come looking for a 31-year-old player, I aspire to go to Brazil, Mexico or the United States.”

Nacho Fernández says goodbye to the band on his chest, at least for a while. Photo Press River

The opportunity is unbeatable for the Dudignac native: he will pocket around $ 400,000 for the pass and will sign a contract of almost 4 million dollars tax-free for three seasons, numbers impossible to match for River. Regarding the guarantees, there would be no problems because Mineiro has a patron, Rubens Menin, owner of the construction company MRV, Banco Inter and the majority shareholder of CNN Brasil.

The pass book in Brazil only opens in March, but the information that comes from the neighboring country is that Nacho He would sign his bond and it would be presented next week because he could play the Minas Gerais championship that begins on 28 this month.

Ignacio is leaving Fernández de River leaving behind 31 goals in 196 games and 7 titles, among which the 2018 Copa Libertadores stands out. He says goodbye Nacho and millionaire fans already miss him, because ultimately one of the symbols of the historic cycle of Marcelo Gallardo is leaving.