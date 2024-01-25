Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Argentine Jorge Sampaoli, 63 years old, former coach of Olympique Marseille, spoke about the reasons for his departure from the French club, and said in an interview with the newspaper “L’Equipe” that he wanted to prepare a team capable of winning the League Championship, like Paris Saint-Germain, and also Competing for the Champions League and the French Cup, but the club’s management did not help him when he asked to sign “super” stars, which forced him to leave in July 2022.

He added: I arrived in Marseille in March 2021, in an atmosphere of “crisis”, a decline in the team’s level, a coach who had just departed, and 11th place in the local league.

He said: The first step began, and we succeeded in qualifying for the European League, “Europa League”, then we ranked second in the local league, “runner-up” to champion Saint-Germain, and I saw that Marseille’s future project required the greatest ambition, because I wanted to win the league championship title. Not the “runner-up.”

Sampaoli admitted that he wanted to sign big stars, such as Antoine Griezmann, the Atletico Madrid player, so that he could achieve his goals, but he encountered many obstacles that separated his ambitions from those of the club’s management.

He added: My goal in coaching Marseille was not to get second place, but rather my ambition was to win the title, and this can only come by strengthening the team’s ranks with “super” stars, because playing for second place only is a matter of frustration and disappointment, and even that. The goal we may not be able to achieve, but I wanted to aim for higher ambitions, such as winning a European championship alongside the local league championship.

It is worth noting that the career of Sampaoli, who was born on March 13, 1960, as a player did not last long, due to his exposure to an injury at an early age (19 years), which forced him to retire, and then go to coaching, and among the most prominent clubs that he coached were Santos, Atletico Mineiro, Sevilla, and Olympique Marseille. He also coached the Chilean and Argentine national teams, and ended up in Seville again, but he was dismissed less than a month ago due to poor results.

Sampaoli did not wait long, as he quickly took over as coach of the Brazilian Flamengo, which holds the Libertadores Cup, until December of this year, 2024.