Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/07/2024 – 22:50

After having a streak of seven consecutive victories interrupted by Ituano last Friday (5), Sampaio Corrêa rehabilitated itself in the Women's Basketball League (LBF). This Sunday (7), Bolivia Querida defeated Unimed Campinas 73 to 58, at the Tênis Clube de Campinas (SP) gym.

The Maranhão team reached 17 points in nine matches, remaining in second place, one point behind leader Sesi Araraquara, but with one game in hand. Despite the second defeat in a row, the Campinas team appears in third place, with 15 points in ten matches. Victory is worth two points. The losing team scores one point.

The result guaranteed Sampaio's early classification for the LBF Cup, an unprecedented tournament that will bring together, in May, in the city of Araraquara (SP), the four best teams from the first round. Sesi is the other team already guaranteed in the competition. There are still two places up for grabs.

Campinas, which only returns to the court in the second round, is out of the fight, as Ituano and Santo André, both with 14 points, have more wins (tiebreaker criteria) and two games in hand. Therefore, they will gain at least one point in each match and will be ahead at the end of the round.

Point guard Cacá, with 17 points and seven rebounds, led Bolivia Querida in the interior of São Paulo. Pivot forward Sassá was another standout for the Maranhão team, with 11 points and nine rebounds. The scorer of the match was Iza Arnoni, from Campinas, with 18 points. Still for the São Paulo team, guard Babi Honório caught attention in the paint, with 14 rebounds (13 defensive).