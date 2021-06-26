For the first time in history, Sampaio Correa defeated Botafogo in an official match. It happened this Saturday (26), at Castelão stadium, in São Luís, in a 2-0 victory, valid for the 7th round of Serie B. The goals were scored by Daniel Costa, with a penalty in the first half, and Gui Campana, against -perishing attack in the final minutes of the game. The team from Maranhão finished the match within the G4, with 12 points, in fourth place. Glorioso suffered the second consecutive defeat and parked in eight points, in 9th place. However, alvinegro has only six matches played in the competition so far.

He finished. He finished! Deu Bolivia Querida at Castelão, 2×0, with goals from Daniel Costa and Gui Campana. Tricolor goes to 12 points in Serie B and enters G4

John Tavares#VumboraSampaio pic.twitter.com/iSHUPOyqnJ — Sampaio Corrêa FC (@sampaiocorrea) June 26, 2021

The first half was of complete domination by Botafogo, who submitted seven times against just one of the home team. Rafael Navarro, on minute six, wasted a good chance by submitting at the hands of goalkeeper Mota. Sampaio Correa, however, was more effective. The only submission was for the networks. At 27, Daniel Costa converted a penalty committed by Ronald, who had slipped with his hand on the ball inside the area.

In the second half, looking for a draw, Botafogo followed with more submissions and creating danger. The team even put the ball inside the opponent’s goal, but the refereeing trio didn’t see when Mota defended Ronald’s kick, in the rebound of Rafael Navarro’s header, already inside the own goal. As there is no VAR (video referee) in Serie B, the move was not revised and, consequently, the goal was not validated.

Botafogo still created more chances, but began to suffer with Sampaio’s counterattack. In one of them, at 48, Mota threw Zé Mário on the left. Completely free, he just rolled for Gui Campana, also free, to finish for the goal without problems.

The 2-0 victory was Bolivia’s first victory over Glorioso in six matches in history (before Botafogo had won three times and drawn twice). In the next round, Sampaio visits Remo, on Tuesday (29). Botafogo, who was defeated by Náutico in the previous round, receives Vitória on the 30th.

