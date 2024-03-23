Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/23/2024 – 21:42

Saturday night (23) was marked by the rerun of the last final of the Women's Basketball League (LBF). Vice in 2023, Sampaio Basquete got the better of current champion Sesi Araraquara by 68 to 59 at Castelinho, in São Luís.

The Maranhão team reached their fifth victory in five games, taking second place in the 2024 LBF season with the same ten points as Unimed Campinas, ahead by the number of victories. Despite the stumble in São Luís, the São Paulo team remains in first place, with 12 points. The winning team gets two points, while the losing team gets one point.

Sampaio has not beaten Sesi in the first phase of the LBF since 2019. Since then, there have been six games and six victories for São Paulo. The Maranhão team's victories since then have always occurred in the knockout stage.

Wing/pivot Sassá, from Sampaio, was chosen as the main player of the match, with 20 points, six rebounds and one assist. Point guard Cacá also stood out for the home team, with 15 points, five assists and five rebounds. The scorer of the match was wing/pivot Manu, from Sesi, with 22 points, 15 of which came from three-point balls.

Sampaio managed to make it difficult for Sesi to access the bottle in the first quarter, but gave space for the São Paulo team to successfully take a chance on the three-point zone. There were five hits in eight attempts, which put the visiting team ahead (21 to 20). The Maranhão team settled the score in the following period, giving up just 14 points, and maintained their efficiency in attack, scoring 21 points and going into the break with 41 to 35 on the scoreboard.

In the second half, Sesi launched an attack and even managed to enter the box more often, but continued to struggle to escape Sampaio's marking, scoring only 24 points in the last two quarters. The people from Maranhão managed the advantage by taking advantage of the counterattacks (there were 15 points in this statistic) and the mistakes made by the people from São Paulo (22 points) to guarantee the victory at home.

The teams return to play on Wednesday (27). Sampaio hosts Pontz São José at Ginásio Costa Rodrigues, in São Luís, at 7:30 pm (Brasília time). Later, at 8:30 pm, Sesi faces Bax Catanduva in Araraquara (SP).

San José wins

São José and Catanduva, in fact, also face each other this Saturday at Teatrão, in São José dos Campos (SP). The hosts won 74 to 55. Highlights include winger Nany Carvalho, voted the best on the court, with 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Pivot Lau and wing/guard Carol Ribeiro – captain of the Joseense team – scored 14 points each.

The scorer was Ivaney Marquez, from Catanduva, with 16 points, nine of which came from three-point balls. It was the first game for the winger, captain of the Venezuelan team, in this LBF.

São José moved up to fifth place, with the same nine points as Santo André, which is ahead due to having one more victory. The team from Catanduva (SP) remains in tenth and penultimate place, with one victory in six games and seven points won.