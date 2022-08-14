





Sampaio Basquete won the first match of the decisive series of the Women’s Basketball League (LBF) of 2022, last Saturday (13) at the Costa Rodrigues gymnasium, in São Luís (MA), by 69 to 63 over Vera Cruz Campinas.

To take advantage of the best-of-five series, Tricolor had a great performance by Tainá Paixão. The winger/guard of the Brazilian team scored 28 points, three assists and seven rebounds. “We didn’t decide anything, it was just the first game. We knew it would be intense. Campinas is a very strong team. It is to remain firm, to rest a little, but to remain focused”, declared Tainá Paixão, best of the match, to the LBF team.

Captain Érika de Souza was also a highlight of the home team. She scored a double-double (16 points and 13 rebounds). The highlights of the visitors were Letícia Rodrigues and Emanuely, with 16 points each. “We knew how difficult it would be to face Sampaio here. It’s final and every detail makes the difference”, commented Tássia, forward/guard of Vera Cruz Campinas, to the LBF press office.

Game 2 takes place next Monday (15), from 18:45 (Brasília time), also in the capital of Maranhão.

This is the third time that Maranhão and São Paulo decide the national title. So far, each team has a title. In 2018, after five matches, Vera Cruz Campinas lifted the cup. And, in the following year, Sampaio gave the change, closing the decision in 3 to 0.







